Newlywed’s Marriage Turns Tragic After Husband’s Alleged Stabbing

A Magistrates’ Court in Kano State has remanded a newlywed woman, Khadija Sa’idu, in a correctional facility over the alleged culpable homicide of her husband, Malam Auwal Adam.

Khadija, a resident of Hayin Lawal, Rimin Kebe, in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, was arraigned by the police following allegations that she stabbed her husband during a disagreement over her request to attend a social gathering.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Haulatu Magaji Kankarofi, ordered that the suspect be remanded pending further proceedings.

According to the facts presented before the court, Khadija had sought her husband’s permission to attend a party, but Auwal reportedly refused to allow her to go.

The prosecution told the court that the disagreement later escalated, with Khadija allegedly stabbing her husband in the chest and neck while he was asleep on a couch at their residence.

Auwal was subsequently rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for medical attention, where he was reportedly pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the alleged attack.

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During Thursday’s proceedings, the prosecutor informed the court that the case file was still awaiting legal advice from the state counsel before the prosecution could proceed with the case.

Following the submission, Magistrate Kankarofi ordered that Khadija be remanded in a correctional facility.

The court adjourned the case until September 8, 2026, for further mention.