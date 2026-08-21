Northern Senators Renew State Police Push After Adamawa, Sokoto Killings

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has urged the Federal Government and state authorities to fast-track the State Police Bill. The call is coming in the backdrop of the recent terrorist attacks in Adamawa and Sokoto states that claimed more than 36 lives, including security personnel and civilians.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, on Friday, said the attacks in Gaya community, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, and Ungushi village, Kebbe LGA of Sokoto State, underscored the urgent need to decentralise policing in the country.

According to the senators, suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded Gaya on the night of August 17, setting two houses ablaze and killing eight people, including a police inspector and seven civilians.

The Forum also said suspected Lakurawa terrorists attacked worshippers during Friday prayers at Ungushi village on August 15, killing about 30 people. The attack reportedly followed the killing of four soldiers in the area earlier that day.

The NSF commiserated with the families of the victims as well as the governments and people of Adamawa and Sokoto states.

It called on the Federal Government, through the Presidential Working Group chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, state governors and state Houses of Assembly, to urgently give concurrence to the State Police Bill awaiting ratification.

The Forum said a decentralised policing system would improve response time, intelligence gathering and security coordination at the grassroots.

It also urged state and local governments to strengthen community vigilante groups and integrate them as intelligence partners to the police and military.

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“We cannot continue to lose innocent lives to insurgents while bureaucracy delays critical security reforms. The time to act is now,” the statement said.

The Forum prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks.