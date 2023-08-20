Niger Coup: Wounds From War May Never Heal, Ex-Lawmaker Cautions Tinubu Against Military Action

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has advised the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) including its chair, President Bola Tinubu, to avoid starting war in the Niger Republic following the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The lawmaker’s call on Sunday followed the ECOWAS’ threat to invade Niger if all diplomatic efforts from international partners fail.

The junta has defied the directives from ECOWAS regarding restoration of democracy and installed a new government made up of soldiers.

Uwak, in a statement on Sunday, advised Tinubu to continue to toe the path of dialogue.

He warned that invading Niger with soldiers can cause irrecoverable crisis and wanton destruction across borders as the country is surrounded by Nigeria and Chad, among others.

He added that the impact of war can cause trauma on respective citizens.

“Let Mr President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The President should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means,” Uwak stated.

He lauded former Head of State and the chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto for agreeing to broker peace between respective countries.

Recall that Tinubu had approached the Nigerian Senate for approval to send troops to Niger Republic despite imposing economic sanctions on the country.

But the lawmakers rejected Tinubu’s request.

Amid the development, the junta has vowed to remain in power for three years before permitting a democratic election.