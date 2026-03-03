Niger Expands Solar Power To 180 Communities As Grid Reliability Remains Fragile

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Niger State has delivered uninterrupted solar power to no fewer than 180 communities that endured more than a decade without meaningful electricity supply, following the state government’s deployment of mini-grids and other renewable energy solutions.

The initiative, driven by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, has been described as a breakthrough in addressing prolonged blackouts across parts of the state.

The Niger Electricity Distribution Company (NEDC), a subsidiary of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, commended the development, describing it as a significant intervention for communities that have long been outside the reach of a stable grid supply.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications, Omede Odekina, the company said the deployment of solar mini-grids to previously unserved and underserved communities represents a major step toward closing longstanding energy access gaps.

According to the statement, the project has delivered reliable 24-hour solar power to over 180 communities that had experienced little or no stable electricity supply for more than 10 years.

Beyond rural communities, the state government has also transitioned key public institutions to independent solar systems.

These include Government House, the General Hospital, the IBB Specialist Hospital, the Niger State Water Board, and several ministries, departments, and agencies.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, Chijioke Okwuokenye, said the state’s renewable energy push aligns with the decentralised electricity framework introduced under the Electricity Act 2023.

He said the initiative complements the national drive for decentralised power and demonstrates how collaboration between governments, regulators, and licensed operators can accelerate electricity access.

Okwuokenye added that distributed generation, particularly in previously unserved communities, reduces pressure on conventional grid infrastructure while delivering immediate social and economic benefits.

Also speaking, the Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of NEDC, Sam Odekina, said the company is prepared to work closely with the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission to integrate mini-grids into the evolving state electricity market.

He emphasised that the focus is not competition between grid and off-grid systems but the design of commercially viable models where renewable mini-grids, embedded generation, and conventional distribution networks complement one another.

Odekina noted that hybrid solutions combining solar, battery storage, and grid supply could provide resilience and scalability as demand grows.

Many of the benefiting communities had relied heavily on diesel generators and other costly alternatives due to years of unreliable supply.

One of the mini-grid projects was implemented in Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area, in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency and supported by international development partners.

The development reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s electricity landscape, as states increasingly assume responsibility for power planning following constitutional and regulatory reforms.

Under the Electricity Act 2023, regulatory oversight was unbundled, enabling states to establish their own electricity markets and regulators. Niger State subsequently set up the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission to oversee intrastate electricity activities.

Distribution companies such as NEDC now operate within state-licensed regimes while aligning with national market standards.