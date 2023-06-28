Nigeria Will Experience Peace, Stability – Tinubu

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity.

Tinubu stated this while speaking to journalists after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos.

The President stressed the need for unity and cooperation, and appealed to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries.

”I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity. May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

”But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation.

”No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with one another in joy and prosperity. Nigeria will see peace, stability and God will grant peace to those of us at the warfront,” Tinubu said.

The President also used the occasion to pray for Nigerian troops in the frontline in the fight against insurgency, saying it is his earnest desire and that of the nation that they emerge victorious.

The Eid prayer, which started at 9 a.m. was led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolah.

The Chief Imam later performed the obligatory slaughtering of ram at the Eid prayer ground in celebration of the significance of the noble act of Prophet Ibrahim in total obedience to Allah’s command.

Top dignitaries that attended the prayer were the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; former Governor of Lagos State and immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, among others.