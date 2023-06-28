US-Based Lady Claims Davido’s Family Promised To ‘Take Responsibility’ After Accusing Singer Of Impregnating Her

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Releases Singer’s U.S. Phone Number

A US-based entrepreneur, Anita Brown, has claimed that Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, impregnated her and has refused to acknowledge the pregnancy.

She made the claim via her Instagram story late Tuesday night.

This comes two days after the lady publicly alleged that the ‘Unavailable’ crooner has been in a relationship with her. She subsequently shared screenshots hours after to back her claims.

Brown took to Instagram live video to conduct a pregnancy test and then released Davido’s US phone number on Twitter with the caption “Since i have no proof, Call him, text him and find out loves”.

In one of the numerous screenshots, she released conversations between herself and Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, where he allegedly said the family will take full responsibility if the child after delivery.

According to the chat, Clark said, “I will advise him to wait. Once you deliver the baby, we will do the needful and take responsibility if it’s an Adeleke”

Brown also slammed the singer and his cousin over the claim that she was in a “one-night stand” situation with the Afrobeats musician.

While denying knowing that Davido was married, Brown claimed that the singer asked her to lie that her account was hacked when she initially came out with the news.

In her words, “What really kills me is this married man narrative you all are dragging, cut it out. I did not know he was married, to God. Go to his page, does he look like a married man? I’m confused. Rest in peace to the child, people knew about the baby but nobody knew he got married. I’m in America, nobody here knew sorry.

“It’s not on the blogs, it’s not a big thing if a man ain’t telling me, then I don’t know and I wasn’t checking for it because I’m not looking to get married, I’m not looking for that right now so that wasn’t something that I was in search for, I wasn’t digging up anything like that, so no I didn’t know.

“I actually found out after the fact and then I found out after the fact that I’m actually pregnant so y’all should cut it out, maybe I’m a fornicator but never an adulterer, calm down.”

She went on to release multiple screenshots of chats between her and Davido, who in the chat confirmed having unprotected sex with her and asked the lady to take care of the pregnancy like other girls in the past.

She claimed to have met Davido in 2017 while in Dubai and they were in an on and off relationship until the COVID-19 pandemic when she was in a ‘long’ relationship with him.

The award-winning singer has been silent over the issue as Brown continued to address Internet trolls who are calling her unprintable names.