Otti Felicitates With Muslim Community In Abia

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has felicitated with the Muslim community in Abia and across the nation as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Otti, in a goodwill message on Wednesday, 28 June, rejoiced with the Muslim community as they joined millions of others worldwide to mark the most important religious feast in the Islamic calendar, noting that this year’s celebration of Eid-el-Kabir is special in the state being the first to be celebrated under the new administration.

He thanked the Muslim community in the state for their immense support that helped to bring him to power as the new governor of Abia State.

Quoting the governor, “I, therefore, would like to use the opportunity of this memorable occasion to sincerely thank the Muslim community in this state for their immense support that helped to bring about this new government”.

He reminded them that just like the great Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated his loyalty to God even to the point of sacrificing his own son, he urge them to, in similar manner, remain faithful and continue to uphold the leadership of the state in prayer as he strive to rebuild the state and provide the conducive environment for everybody to live, work and prosper.

Governor Otti also used the occasion to call on the Muslim Community in the state and all Abians to be law-abiding and live in peace with their neighbours for the progress of the state.

He advised residents of the state not to engage in nefarious activities that would put them at loggerheads with security agencies

“Therefore, I, once again, use the occasion of this Eid-el-Kabir celebration to call on all Abians to be law-abiding, live in peace with their neighbours and do not engage in any nefarious activities that would put you at loggerheads with security agencies,” urged Otti.