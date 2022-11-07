Nigerian Army Confirms Death Of Notorious Kingpin, Other In Zamfara

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army on Monday confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit kingpin, Baba and his counterpart during a gun duel at Gamraki village, Kwatarkwashi District of the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Baba and another were killed following the Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji”s response after the latter abducted two locals.

According to a statement signed by the Director, of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, the troops had engaged the bandits, killed one in the community, and rescued the kidnapped victims.

Danmadami noted that others had fled with gunshot injuries while an AK 47 rifle and one magazine were recovered.

The statement also reads, “On the same day, troops also responded to bandits’ attack on farmers harvesting their produce at Yar Tashar village in Maru Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

“Troops neutralised a notorious bandit kingpin identified as Mr Bada. Bada was said to have attacked Yar Tashar village market and killed some farmers on 13 October 2022. Troops recovered one motorcycle, some weapons, and valuables.”

The Army further encouraged the public to partner with the army to give useful and credible information on criminal activities.