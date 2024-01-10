Army To Strengthen Security In Bandit-Prone Enugu LGA

208 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Tuesday, said the military would strengthen security efforts at Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area and other dark spots in Enugu State.

Lagbaja stated this when he visited the Government House, Enugu, as part of efforts to energise the operations of various Army divisions and bases under the jurisdiction of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

According to him, “Following my assumption of office as the Chief of Army Staff on the 23rd of June last year, I have taken time out to visit the formations and units of the Nigerian Army to assess the deployment of our troops across the country. This is to address some challenges confronting the troops in order to improve their operational effectiveness.

“I have been rest assured of the support governors in the South East to the efforts of our troops to create a stable, peaceful, and enabling environment for the economy of the South East to thrive.

“The desire of the Nigerian Army is to rid our society of criminal elements and to ensure that peace and stability prevail for law-abiding citizens going about their lawful businesses.

“I have taken note of the brief of the GOC, 82 Division, and even my private chat with Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah. The Army Headquarters will address all issues raised, including having boots on the ground in Isi-Uzo with the desire to rid the area of criminal elements and to ensure that economic activities thrive in that area.”

He pledged continuous support of the formations and other units of the Nigerian Army to the effort of the Enugu State government to ensure that peace reigns in the state.

Governor Mbah said the Army had been supportive of his government’s ‘efforts to stamp out every trace of insecurity in the state’.

He said, “We executed a social pact with the people of Enugu State. We promised them that we envisioned an Enugu State that would be one of the top three states in the country in terms of gross domestic product, GDP, and that we were going to grow our economy from $4.4bn to $30bn.

“We also said to them that we were on a mission to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment, business, tourism, and living. We recognise that this growth will not come from the public sector. It would all come from the private sector, and the private sector investment does not agree with insecurity, which is why we spared no time in declaring war on insecurity.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the member representing Isi-Uzo/Enugu East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Paul Nnamchi, a professor, on Monday, decried the incessant attacks on Eha-Amufu community by suspected bandits operating between Benue and Enugu borders.

His outcry followed the attack on the agrarian community during the Christmas of 2023, which left scores dead, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.