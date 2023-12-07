Ohanaeze Demands Probe Of Kaduna Village Bombing

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, condemned the ‘accidental’ bombing by the Nigerian Army that claimed the lives of about 85 villagers and wounded several others.

The incident happened at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, stated this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He stated that, “It is indeed a paradox that at a time Nigerians are facing various challenges and losses of lives in the hands of bandits, kidnappers, Boko-Haram insurgents amongst others, an air mishap by the Nigerian Army will claim about 85 lives.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in the release, expressed “deep sorrow over the avoidable catastrophe.”

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “to conduct a thorough investigation on the bomb mishap and those found to be negligent should face the full weight of the law.”

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the investigation would help the Nigerian Army to attain a more prudent, skillful, professional military-civilian engagements in their operations.

Iwuanyanwu called for adequate compensation to the families who lost their loved ones in the incident as well as appropriate treatment to the victims of the airstrike.

A few days ago, the bomb exploded, killing scores of natives in the process.