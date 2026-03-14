Nigerians Among 141 Injured As UAE Intercepts Iranian Missiles

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The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that nationals from Nigeria and several other countries were among those injured after air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said its air defence systems engaged nine ballistic missiles and 33 unmanned aerial vehicles launched toward the country on March 14.

According to the ministry, the incident resulted in six fatalities involving Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, while 141 people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“These attacks have resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 141 minor to moderate injuries among nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia and Sweden,” the statement said.

The ministry added that since what it described as Iranian aggression began, the country’s air defence systems have intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and about 1,600 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran.

Authorities said the UAE remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and will firmly confront attempts to undermine the country’s security while safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests.

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The attack comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The escalation followed Israeli strikes on targets in Tehran earlier in the day, which Israeli authorities said were aimed at weakening Iran’s nuclear programme.

The United States later joined the operation, raising fears of wider retaliation across the region.

Earlier in the week, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued an advisory urging Nigerians living in Iran and other Gulf countries to remain vigilant and limit non-essential movement as the security situation continues to evolve.