Backlash Over Tinubu Support In 2023 Affected Me — Toyin Abraham

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has revealed that her open support for President Bola Tinubu during the last general election negatively affected her career.

The actress disclosed while advising fellow Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, on how to ensure his movie performs well at the box office.

During the conversation, Abraham warned Egbuson against openly supporting political candidates, stressing that actors should remain neutral to avoid backlash from fans.

“The first advice I will give you in my entire life is don’t put your mouth in politics. Don’t tell them you’re supporting anybody. Don’t support anybody, just be on your own. Be neutral,” she said.

Her comment came as she reflected on her own experience following the last election, where she openly campaigned for Tinubu.

When Egbuson reminded her about her previous political stance, the actress simply responded, “That was then.”

Advertisement

She further admitted that her involvement in politics had consequences for her career.

“Haaaaaaa, it affected me oooo,” Abraham said while reacting to the reminder.

The actress also spoke about the reactions that followed the release of her movie, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.

According to her, the film faced criticism and negative reactions from some online users.

Abraham lamented that many critics questioned her political choice and expressed dissatisfaction with her support for Tinubu.

Advertisement

“You all will tell the world why choosing my own candidate is a crime and yours is not,” she said while reacting to the backlash.