Nigerians To Pay More As Netflix Increases Subscription Plan By 40%

American streaming giant, Netflix has announced a price adjustment for its subscriptions in Nigeria, with the Premium Plan now set at N7,000 per month, up from N5,000.

The new price represents an increase of 40 per cent.

This is the second price adjustment in three months after the platform increased its subscription plans in April 2024.

The increased prices are already visible on Netflix’s subscription page, however, no formal notice has been sent to streaming consumers at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent on Wednesday observed that the lowest subscription plan, ‘Mobile’, has increased by 83 per cent from N1,200 to N2,200, while the Basic package, rose by 21 per cent from N2,900 to N3,500.

The Standard plan subscription with great video quality in Full HD (1080p), watched ad-free on any phone, tablet, computer or TV and available for download on two devices increased by 37.5 per cent from N4,000 to N5,500.

The Premium package with video quality in Ultra HD (4K) and HDR, available for downloads on six devices increased from N5,000 to N7,000 by a percentage surge of 40 per cent.

Recall that the streaming giant had noted on its website, that price change would be a reflection of local market changes such as taxes and inflation.

“As we continue to add more TV shows and movies and introduce new product features, our plans and prices may change. We also may adjust plans and pricing to respond to local market changes, such as changes to local taxes or inflation.

“If your price is changing, Netflix will send you an email with details about the price change one month before the billing date on which your price will increase,”Netlix wrote.