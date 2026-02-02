Nine Benue Massacre Suspects Moved To Kuje Prison

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Monday arraigned nine suspects at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the deadly attack on Yelwata community in Benue State, where about 150 persons were killed.

The suspects were re-arraigned on a 57-count amended charge bordering on terrorism and related offences.

Leading the prosecution team was the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

At Monday’s proceedings, Fagbemi informed the court that although 10 defendants were initially listed in the amended charge, the Federal Government had filed an application seeking to strike out the name of the 6th defendant, Yakubu Mamman.

The remaining nine defendants are Ardo Lawal Mohammed, Muhammadu Saidu, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Muhammed Musa, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Saleh Mohammed, and Bako Jibrin.

The application was not opposed by defence counsel, including Ibrahim Angulu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria; A.I. Kaura; and Adamu Abdullahi, prompting the court to strike out Mamman’s name from the charge.

The AGF also applied that the earlier charge in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/471/2025, dated September 9, 2025, and filed on September 10, 2025, where eight defendants were listed, be substituted with the amended 57-count charge dated January 19, 2026, and filed on January 20, 2026.

With no objection from the defence, the presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik, struck out the earlier charge and ordered that the amended charge be read to the defendants.

The counts were read to the nine suspects through an interpreter and they pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Following their plea, Fagbemi urged the court for a date for trial.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants, at various times between May and June 2025, conspired, planned and executed the attack on Yelwata community, allegedly holding meetings in Nasarawa State where the attack was coordinated.

According to the amended charge, the defendants allegedly raised funds, recruited armed men from several states, procured weapons including AK-47 rifles, provided logistics and manpower, and participated in the execution of the attack that resulted in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the deaths of about 150 persons.

Some of the defendants were also accused of financing terrorism, offering and supplying weapons, harbouring terrorist meetings in their residences, failing to disclose information capable of preventing the attack, as well as unlawful possession of firearms without a licence, contrary to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act.

Following the plea, Fagbemi urged the court to fix a date for trial.

Defence counsel Angulu orally applied for bail on behalf of the defendants, but Justice Abdul-Malik directed that he should file a formal application.

The judge therefore ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, and adjourned the matter to February 26 and 27, 2026, for trial.