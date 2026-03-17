2027: Shija Accuses Benue Group Of Being “Errand Boys”

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A 2027 governorship hopeful in Benue State, Prof Terhemba Shija, has described the Kunav Progressive Academics of the Tiv society as “programmed adults working hard to legitimise the obnoxious mantra of ‘No Alia, no Benue’.”

Shija, a professor of Critical Theory, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, was reacting to the group’s allegations that his voices are only heard when elections get nearer. The group had claimed in their statement that “Professor Terhemba Shija’s absence from the public eye, except during election seasons, raises questions about his commitment to the welfare of the Kunav people. His reliance on social media platforms like Facebook to engage with the public is woefully inadequate for someone aspiring to lead a state.”

Shija said the group was acting “in their capacity as the intellectual arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State”, adding that “They seek to explain why I should be considered ineligible to run for governor of Benue in 2027”.

He admitted that he does not play politics all-year round, noting however that he is “more politically visible than any of the individuals that signed the statement”.

Quoting him, “I proudly hold an ADC membership card, just like I held both the PDP, AD and the APC cards at various times in the past. However, I really wonder why fellow lecturers should pick holes with the idea of my long absences from the state on account of our work. Why should they even want me to hang around the state politicking while a government is in power, but would fault my appearances at election times for political activities?”

On allegations that he relies on social media platforms like Facebook to engage with the public, Shija stated that, “As a dealer in words and ideas, I wish I could robustly engage in more mass media platforms to enlighten our people on stark issues of the existential threats they face. The fact that their land and its solid minerals have been mortgaged to the Northern oligarchy; to mourn the loss of their farmlands to herdsmen and the misery of IDP camps; the unwillingness or lack of capacity to provide security and the unending massacre of innocent farmers across the 18 local government areas of Benue State.”

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He stated that his major constraint is his busy academic schedule, but wondered why his accusers underplayed his intellectual contributions in their statement. “Even my academic and creative literary books or even my articles in both national and international journals are not considered by my colleagues to adequately talk to people. But why should educated people like them attempt to undermine the power of the written word? In any case, to be accused by my colleagues, a few of who were even my mentees in the university, for not writing enough to engage the public may sound like mockery, but I honestly accept it as a healthy challenge. It makes me feel I need to write more, just as much as I also expect them to be crusaders of academics and not errand boys of politicians.”

He questioned the scholarly and community contributions of members of the Kunav Progressive Academics, and referred them to books he had written on various themes on Tiv society, including Whispers of Distant Drums, The Siege, The Saga; Serenades of Zakibiam and Paul Unongo: The Intelligentsia and Politics of Development.

He said, “These may be inadequate as they alleged, but it’s obvious that many of them may not have read them. They are quick to disparage my modest efforts but slow in showcasing what other governorship aspirants have written, including the incumbent governor. This to me is a feeble attempt to downgrade their kind to please the master.

“These are certainly not my idea of ‘progressive’ intellectuals; they are rather ‘programmed’ adults working hard to legitimise the obnoxious mantra of ‘No Alia, no Benue’.”

Our correspondent reports that Prof Shija was once a member of the House of Representatives, and also served as Commissioner in Benue State.