NLC, TUC Reject Tinubu’s N25,000 Wage Award Offer As FG Appeals For Cancellation Of Proposed Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected the N25,000 wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The rejection was done during a meeting between the organised labour and a Federal Government delegation.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr. Tommy Etim Okon Deputy President, TUC; NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja; and TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

The president had during his Independence Day anniversary speech announced the N25,000 provisional wage increment for the average low-grade worker to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

However, the union rejected the offer in a meeting with the FG while demanding a higher award at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

A statement signed by Mallam Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation said, “The Labour Unions argued for higher wage awards and the Federal Government Team promised to present Labour’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

“In a bid to appeal to the union, the FG agreed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

“VAT on diesel will be waived for the next 6 months, while the FG will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for three months from October-December 2023.

“Set a sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.”

Consequently, the FG begged the union not to embark on its industrial action on Tuesday, October 3 saying, “Issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike.”