BREAKING: Ilebaye Wins N120m BBNaija Grand Prize, Mercy Eke Emerges First Runner Up

Ilebaye Odiniya has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ season winning the N120 million grand prize.

The host, Ebuka, on Sunday, announced Ilebaye as the winner of the show which started with twenty housemates, and four guest housemates.

The 22-year-old model from ‘Level Up’ edition in 2022 won the reality TV show with 30.08% of votes cast while the 2019 winner of the show Mercy Eke emerged first runner up with 23.48% of votes

The All-Stars winner described herself as unique, nice, fun to be with and playful, traits she hopes will shine through on the show as she takes a second shot at the crown.

Although Ilebaye had a short span when she first appeared on show, the criminology and security studies graduate, said she was encouraged to “Keep going be strong everything is going to be fine.“

As the winner of season 8, Ilebaye will get a weekend gateway for two by Travel Beta, a brand new car from Innoson Motors, Techno phone, Nexus appliances, 1 year supply of Pepsi, Dano milk, Munch It, Waw, Hawaii soap, Titus, Lush hair, and Sardine products.

The ‘All-Stars’ edition of the BBNaija show premiered on 23 July 2023 on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

The ‘All Stars’ edition featured carefully selected housemates from previous editions of the show which includes See Gobbe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, Lockdown, Shine Ya Eye and Level Up.

Housemates who participated in this years season include Double Wahala-2018 participants; Ceec, Princess and Alex. Lockdown-2020 housemates -Kiddwaya, Neo, and Tolani Baj. Level Up-2022 contestants, Doyin, Ilebaye, and Adekunle.

Others are Pepper Dem-2019 housemates, Frodd, Seyi, Ike, and Venita. See Gobe-2017 participants Uriel and Soma, as well as Shine Ya Eye-2021 housemates, Pere, Angel, and Cross.