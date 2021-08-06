Nnamdi Kanu Will Get Fair Trial, Says Abia Govt

The Abia State government has assured citizens of the state that leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB),Nnamdi Kanu, would be given fair trial by the judiciary, and called on the people to be law abiding.

Kanu is an indigene of the state from Afarakwu Community in Umuahia.

IPOB had declared a sit-at -home in the South East begining from August 9 to protest the incarceration of Kanu.

The government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, on Friday stated that the state government is confident that the judiciary will ensure a free and “manifestly fair trial” for Kanu and others as they remain innocent until proven guilty.

The statement advised residents to go about their normal businesses without fear of being molested and warned that sitting at home would hurt the people.

The statement further call on parents and guardians to ensure that they monitor the activities of their children and wards with a view to ensuring that they do not engage in unlawful activities that will put them in harm’s way.

The statement partly reads:

“Abia State Government is actively monitoring the situation with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is an indigene of the state and is currently under trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja, with a view to ensuring that his fundamental human rights, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic, are respected.

“We remain in touch with his family members, other relevant persons and institutions, and receive regular updates through them on the situation. The Abia State Government is confident that the judiciary will ensure a free and manifestly fair trial for him and others as they remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We therefore wish to call on all citizens and visitors to continue to be law abiding and avoid any act that might lead to a break down of law and order.

“While Government will not compel anyone wishing to sit at home for any reason whatsoever not to do so, as citizens have freedom of movement under the extant Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we wish to strongly advice that nobody should also compel or enforce any sit at home order from any non state actor as doing so does not serve any known interests of the people of the state.

“Furthermore, compelling our children to stay away from school can only serve the interests of the yet to be properly identified persons who may not want to see us make progress as a people.

“Similarly, our traders sitting at home at a time they need to work very hard to sustain their families and create wealth especially in this era of COVID-19 impacted global economy will obviously not serve any development interest of our hardworking citizens.

“All law abiding citizens and visitors are therefore called upon to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation as adequate security has been provided to ensure their safety.

“Parents and guardians are also called upon to ensure that they monitor the activities of their children and wards with a view to ensuring that they do not engage in unlawful activities that will put them in harm’s way”.