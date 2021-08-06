NSCDC Rescues 21-Year-Old Armed Robber From Mob, Recovers Gun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command have arrested a 21-year-old suspected armed robber, Onome Samuel, with a locally made pistol.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Oyo State, Michael Adaral ewa, said in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer , Oluwole Olusegun on Friday that the suspect was arrested on July 21 at about 9:30pm around Olomi Academy area of Ibadan Oyo State for phone theft.

Adaralewa said, “Onome Samuel who is a member of a three-man gang specialized in robbing innocent citizens of their properties was arrested by men of NSCDC patrolling the Academy Olomi.

“The suspect was nabbed and was about to be set ablaze by a mammoth crowd when our men on patrol arrived there and rescued him.

“It is an offence to put law into our hand, whenever a suspect is apprehended let’s hand over to the Security agencies around and stop jungle justice.

“The other two members of the gang Sodiq and Toheeb who are at large at the time of the arrest were all based in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Onome Samuel confessed that he connected with his team on the phone whenever they wanted to go on an operation.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect includes one locally made pistol which he said he bought for #50,000(Fifty thousand naira) and four live cartridges.

“After the completion of the investigation the suspect will be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution. Though NSCDC have the mandate to prosecute any criminal offence but because it involved robbery and two other suspects at large, this will enable the police to probe further on the activities of the suspect who came to rob in Ibadan from a neighbouring state.”