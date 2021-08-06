FCT Gets New Police Commissioner As IGP Orders Redeployment Of 12 CPs

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has redeployed twelve Commissioners of Police to different commands across the country.

The Force Public Relation Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed the information in a statement on Friday, where he noted that the posting was part of efforts at repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

The statement said CP Babajide Sunday was appointed as the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police commissioner.

The redeployment is aimed at scaling up the fight against crime and criminality in the country.

The statement said the 12 state commands affected are Enugu, Kaduna, Lagos, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa, Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Jigawa, Cross-River, Bayelsa.

The new commissioners and their new commands are listed as follows: “Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, CP Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, CP Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, CP Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, CP Akingbola Olatunji;

“FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, CP Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, CP Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng and Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba”.

According to the statement, other senior officers deployed are “CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now the CP Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; CP Sikiru Akande,

“A former CP in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos”.

While charging the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, the IGP assured citizens of sustained efforts by the Force in stabilizing security in the country.

He enjoined citizens in the affected States to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.

“The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The country has been ravaged by insecurity and the deployment of new commissioners especially in Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Benue and Taraba States are expected to quell the pockets of criminal activities in those areas.