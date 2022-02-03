No Order Paper, Few Lawmakers, House Of Reps Speaker Adjourns Sitting

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, was forced to adjourn sitting on Thursday due to lack of order paper and low attendance by lawmakers.

Members of the House in attendance expressed anger and frustration over the inability of the management to produce the order paper for the day’s sitting.

The Order paper is a special publication of the House which contains the legislative agenda for plenary.

Speaker Gbajabiamila had taken his seat and was astounded that there was no order paper for plenary.

The speaker was compelled to call for adjournment of plenary after also complaining about low attendance by lawmakers.

The visibly angry Speaker promised to hold all the staff responsible for the failure to produce the Order Paper.

The Speaker also lamented that despite the fact that the House sits at 11:00 am, there were only a few lawmakers present at the chamber, called for adjournment of the plenary to Tuesday, February 8th, 2022.

Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) thereafter moved a motion for the adjournment.