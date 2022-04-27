Nollywood Actress ‘Sick’ Over Aversion For Condoms By Nigerian Men, Women

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has described as ‘sickening’ the alleged growing dislike for condoms among Nigerian men and women.

Afegbai said besides the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) during unprotected sex, other benefits of using condoms include the prevention of unwanted pregnancy among others.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate who has always expressed her views about social issues made the complaint via her Snapchat account.

“Can people learn the importance of condoms? Please it’s not only the fear of HIV anymore, STDs, unwanted pregnancies, a lot more,” she wrote, adding “Why do men and women not like using condoms these days. It’s sickening.”

In one of her comments about social issues, the actress had taken a swipe at men who only seek financially stable women for marriage.

“I can never understand a woman that pays a man’s bill. It’s different if you guys are married and things go bad where you have to step in and help till he gets back on his feet,” she wrote in an Instagram in 2021.

“But paying his rent and all, men have pride, they will carry your money and give it to that girl who would respect and appreciate them for the little they do… A man who’s comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable”.

Afegbai won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for ‘Indigenous movie of the Year’ for her production debut in the movie ‘Bound’ in 2018.