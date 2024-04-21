NSA Ribadu To Declare 2-Day Workshop On Capacity Building Techniques On Security Open In Abuja

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is billed to declare open a two-day workshop on 21st Century Policing: Capacity Building Techniques and Brand Management for Security Image Makers.

The workshop which is organised by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), the training arm of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), in collaboration with Fountain Bloom Limited, a Lagos-based strategy and development outfit, is slated to begin on Wednesday, 24th April 2024 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a press statement issued on Sunday afternoon, by the ICPC spokesman, Demola Bakare, participants are drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, the Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Fire Service and registered private security organisations.

The workshop will address critical aspects of the officers’ job schedule to further strengthen their work performance in accordance with the present administration’s policy objectives.

It will also sensitise participants to their duties and responsibilities in a democratic setting, with a view to reducing tension inherent in the interface with their various publics.

“At the end of the workshop, participants would have had an improved understanding of image-making strategies, reputation management techniques, identity and personality interpersonal communication formulas, attitudinal change and behaviour modification patterns that will further enhance their capacity to interface with their various publics,” the spokesman said.

He noted that during the workshop, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, will give the keynote address, while Chief Wale Olaoye, Chief Executive Officer of Halogen Security Services, is the Special Guest of Honour.

On the other hand, the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa A. Aliyu, SAN, will deliver the welcome address while the ACAN Provost, Prof. Olatunde Babawale, is the Chief Host.

He also highlighted other resource persons who will deliver papers to include: Mr. Frank Mba, Deputy Inspector-General of Police; celebrated columnist and former Editor of PUNCH newspapers, Mr. Bola Bolawole; one-time Permanent Secretary, Lagos Television, Mr. Lekan Ogunbanwo and Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, retired Director at the ICPC.

“Papers will be delivered on the Challenges of Media Management and Public Affairs in Crisis and Emergency Situations; Crafting impactful Press Statements, Opinion articles and Speeches; Conference Organisation and Documentary Production for Optimum Publicity; Quality Assurance as Essential Element of News Copy; Sustaining audience Interest in Broadcast News and Documentary and Contents in Public Relations Question; Social Media and In-house Publication for Desired Effect,” Bakare said.