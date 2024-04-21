Deputy Speaker Demands Probe, Prosecution Of Police Officer Who Killed Aba Business Man

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives Hon. Benjamin Kalu has demanded a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident, insisting that the police officer must be made to explain his aberrant behaviour.

He described the murder of the murder of Abia-born businessman, Emmanuel Okocha by a police officer in Aba on Saturday as reprehensible and repugnant.

Okocha, a native of Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of the State was reportedly gunned down on his way to the village by a police corporal, Obagi Njok was attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) within the Aba Division for refusing to give N500 bribe to the police after going through his vehicle papers on demand at a checkpoint along Aba-Owerri road.

Incidentally, the Abia State Police Command has since announced the arrest of Njok.

Reacting to the Development, the Deputy Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday said: “The police authorities must ensure that justice is served in the matter.”

“The officer involved must be brought to face the law and the corresponding punishment if found culpable, wondering why he jettisoned professionalism and the rules of engagement.”

“The Nigerian laws are against the twin offences of bribery and murder alleged to have been committed by the police officer while on duty,” he stated.

The Deputy Speaker while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the irreparable and irreplaceable loss, urged all Aba residents to have faith in the authorities and remain calm, assuring of his determination to see that the course of justice is not perverted.

“I appeal to Aba residents to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigations, we must not take laws into our hands as the consequences could be grave.”

“I call on the police hierarchy to update my office with the proceedings of the investigations.”