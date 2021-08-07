Why I Don’t Do ‘Give-Away’ On Social Media–Yvonne Jegede

Actress, Yvonnne Jegede, has explained why she don’t do give-away on social media like some celebrities do in Nigeria.

Give-away is a practice among celebrities where they gift their fans money or other gift items through their social media handles.

It is usually done by celebrities to reward their fans for being loyal to their brands.

Speaking during an Instagram Live chat monitored by THE WHISTLER, the mother of one said do not do give-away online because she prefers to reach people physically.

Jegede recounted how a fan ‘blocked’ her on social media after she gave her some money.

She said, “I don’t do give-away online because I know how much I try to reach people physically. A woman once sent me a message that she needed to start egg business, and I sent some money.

“However, by the time I was sending her a message to let her know I had sent the money, she had blocked me. Apparently, she blocked me immediately she got the alert. It was mind-blowing. I was shocked and I felt swindled.”

On whether passion was enough for one to have a successful career, she said being a good Actor goes beyond just passion.

She said, “The question is, why do you want to act? That is the first question I ask. When I ask them, they tell me, ‘I love acting.’

“You cannot come into acting just because you love it. Don’t come into acting as your last bus stop. There are other things you can do by the side.

“Eighteen years ago, acting just for the passion would have helped. But now, there are so many brilliant people in the industry, who have even been to acting school. That means the competition is stiffer.

“You need to have substance. At times, some actors don’t get acting jobs for months. If you love acting, you should have something that you can fall back on.”