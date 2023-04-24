Nude Video: Empress Njamah’s Ex-Lover Arrested In Liberia

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

George Wade, the ex-lover of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has been arrested.

The actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Monday, where she shared a video of Wade being led in handcuffs.

“Our God is not asleep @empressnjamah’s blackmailer finally caught in Liberia,” the caption read.

Empress has previously accused Wade of domestic abuse and revenge porn after their relationship went sour.

In a Instagram live session shared via her business page last December, the actress revealed that the engagement video posted on her personal page earlier in the month was made under duress. She also disclosed that she had been defrauded, beaten, and held hostage by Wade before her eventual escape.

“He wrecked me, finished everything. This person I’m telling you actually got a ring and forced me to do a video, which he posted on my page because he has access to my page. He changed all the passwords, logged me out of every email I have, everything I have, all my phones, my iCloud, everything, I don’t have access to anything, I don’t mind.

“I’m alive to tell you the story, I was able to run that night, I ran into the street, not minding who or how, I fell into a gutter. I was able to see a mallam to ask for a phone. I called my brother and he picked me from the hospital, and the following morning, took me home,” she said in the video.

Even after her escape, Wade allegedly continued to threaten the actress. He was accused of leaving her nude pictures and videos via a WhatsApp group chat in which he added blogs and several people.