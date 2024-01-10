‘Obaseki A Betrayal’ – Edo Deputy Gov Shaibu Hits Boss For Refusal To Support Guber Bid

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has hit Governor Godwin Obaseki again, calling him a betrayal for not honouring an agreement to be his successor.

Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, he said Obaseki’s refusal to support his ambition is because the governor is positioning another person to succeed him.

Advertisement

Shuaibu said he established the platform which led to the election of Obaseki’s predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole and used the same platform to elect the current governor.

He said, “I fight for justice. I fight for an egalitarian society.

“I am not fighting the governor, it’s the governor that’s fighting me.

“The same governor gave me a commendation letter that I am the kind of deputy governor any governor is supposed to have because of my accountability,” he stated.

Advertisement

He explained that, “Actually, I was persuaded and there was no protest. I actually didn’t want to be a deputy governor. I was very comfortable in the House of Representatives. It took almost one month to get me to accept to be the deputy governor of Edo State.

“I accepted to add value to the ticket of Obaseki because Obaseki was not known and he was not one of the politicians. They needed a young, vibrant politician that has won election before and that can add political value to the ticket,” he said.

Speaking further on the perceived betrayal, Shuaibu said, “I feel betrayed by the governor. I feel very betrayed. When we go to church, there are certain biblical verses that are becoming to make meaning to me. There is this particular verse that has been going through my mind: ‘The heart of man is desperately wicked.’ When I see what the governor is doing, the verse now makes meaning to me.

“I added value in terms of my political structure, my finances. All the vehicles that were used to campaign in 2016 are mine.

“I lost about 20% of my political capital in Edo North to support Godwin Obaseki, and in supporting him even as deputy governor.

Advertisement

“I supported the second term bid of the governor with my finances. Including how we got the ticket of the PDP, I contributed financially, both in naira and in dollars. If I say betrayal, it’s an understatement. I feel very hurt and betrayed.”