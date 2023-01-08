Obi Restates Commitment To Dialogue With Agitators If Elected President

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the February 25, 2023 presidential election draws near, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he will dialogue with all agitators and secessionist groups in the country if elected.

Obi said this on Sunday when he featured in a Townhall event organized by Channels TV.

The LP candidate noted that in a democratic dispensation, it was important to discuss with disgruntled groups and govern by consensus.

The former Anambra State governor held that no agitator anywhere in the world will continue to agitate when they see that things are working the way they should or when they are given cogent reasons why certain decisions are taken by the government.

Obi maintained that agitation is not out of place in any democracy, arguing that even at home, children agitate, but when their parents sit them down and explain things to them, they see reason and eventually agree with them.

“We are in a democratic dispensation; you govern by discussing, you govern by consensus. So, I will sit down and discuss with every agitator without exception of name. We must use carrot and stick (approach).

“I will discuss with those who want to discuss. You have to look at what is causing agitations today; it is issues of injustice, issues of where there is no fairness, issues to do with poverty, unemployment.

“When you start to address these issues and you engage them in discussions and you start bringing them to the table, no agitator anywhere in the world will see reason that things are going the way they ought to and will continue to agitate because they are agitating for something,” he added.

The LP candidate added that Nigeria will continue to be in crisis if the government continues in what he described as injustice, unfairness, poverty, unemployment and young people not knowing where the next meal will come from.

In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed increased secessionist agitations.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, a separatist group in the South East region, has continued to demand the break-up of the country. A similar group, Yoruba Nation, has emerged in the South West.

In November 2022, Obi promised to dialogue with IPOB members and apologize to EndSARS protesters if elected president in 2023.