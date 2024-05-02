FOR THE RECORD: Why I Demolished Some Structures As Anambra Governor – Peter Obi Explains

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ex-Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, has explained why he embarked on some demolition exercises in the state.

Obi, who was governor of Anambra State between 2007 and 2014, on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been in the news over his stance on the construction of the coastal road from Lagos to Calabar, Cross River State.

Advertisement

He said it would lead to loss of jobs and businesses and stated that, while it’s a good project, the timing was wrong as there were many abandoned projects in the country.

But the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who has been spearheading the project, accused his former colleague of inciting the masses, especially the Igbo of the South East, against the federal government.

Umahi, who was reacting to Obi’s comment condemning the demolition of Landmark Beach Resort, valued at $200m, owned by a business man from the South East, had said, “When you condemn people, you bring judgement upon yourself. And that is what he (Obi) has done.

“And I think he’s inciting some of the south east people that are not well informed. He is inciting them. And gets them into trouble. And he doesn’t go to fight for them.

Advertisement

“Wisdom is a defence. And I want our people to have wisdom because I am involved.”

Soon after Umahi’s attack on Obi, videos began to circulate showing certain demolition exercises the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party ordered to be carried out while he was governor.

Obi said the release of the video was mere distortion of facts and an attempt to stand truth on its head, emphasising that he stands by his action as governor for eight years in the state.

He said, “It has come to my attention, and I strongly denounce the distortion of facts surrounding my actions and statements during my tenure as governor of Anambra State, particularly concerning the ongoing demolitions for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal super highway.

“I aim to address these issues directly, devoid of political rhetoric, to ensure clarity for all. Let me be unequivocal: during my governorship, I made it abundantly clear that all structures obstructing existing roads and lacking approval would be removed.

Advertisement

“The circulated video clearly stated this, and I only initiated removal when construction had already commenced. Any insinuation otherwise is a blatant misrepresentation of the truth,” Obi said in a personal message he shared on social media on Thursday.

He challenged anyone to verify and “show me where the demolished structures on existing roads or ongoing businesses were not encroaching on the road and built without government approval while I served as governor.

“To provide further clarity, consider concrete examples. I decisively demolished the Onitsha North local government headquarters situated on the only existing stadium, relocated, and built a brand new structure for the local government office away from the stadium.

“This action was necessary to restore the stadium to its original purpose as a sporting facility for the people. Subsequently, the stadium was rightfully named after the first owner of the first football club figure in Nigerian sports, Chuba Ikpeazu, as a tribute to our commitment to honouring our heroes.

“Similarly, the Onitsha South Stadium, the sole local playing ground for the community, was converted into a local government office. Recognizing the importance of recreational spaces, I reverted it to its original status by demolishing and relocating the local government office.

“I then renovated the stadium and renamed it after the longest-serving Green Eagles captain, Godwin Achebe,” Obi said.

Advertisement

He said his actions were strategic, aiming to prioritise the repair and maintenance of existing infrastructure over projects that risked disruption and destruction. This approach, he said, aimed to safeguard the livelihoods of Nigerians and ensure the efficient use of resources.

He added that it is crucial to clarify the false comparisons drawn between his actions on Brewery Road and the current coastal super highway project, emphasising that he never proposed creating a new road that would disrupt existing structures.

Instead, Obi said he focused on removing obstructions on existing roads to enhance accessibility and safety for all.

According to him, the “ongoing destruction and disruption of jobs and livelihoods associated with the Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction sharply contrasts with my administration’s efforts to improve infrastructure while minimising adverse impacts on communities.”

Addressing Umahi directly, he said, “Regarding allegations of incitement against the government, I firmly reject these unfounded accusations aimed at tarnishing my character.

“My focus is on fostering constructive dialogue and inclusivity, rather than engaging in divisive politics. Claims of incitement are baseless distractions. I have always advocated for unity and advancement, refusing to partake in reactionary divisive politics.

“I refuse to be reduced to the level of those who wallow in ethnic politics. Worse still, I have never and can never descend so low as to base my political aspirations on any sectional or ethnic interest.

“My commitment to serving with integrity remains steadfast, and I encourage all Nigerians to unite for a prosperous future. In conclusion, I stand by my record as governor and reject any attempts to distort the narrative for political gain.

“My commitment remains unwavering: to advocate for the rights and well-being of all Nigerians, ensuring that development initiatives prioritise the needs of the people. Most importantly, I will continue to insist that our national resources be applied with maximum frugality.”