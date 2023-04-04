Ohanaeze Mourns Orji Kalu’s Wife

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Tuesday, expressed shock over the death of Mrs Ifeoma Kalu who died at 61 in the United States of America after a brief illness.

The deceased is the wife of the Senate chief whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said it ‘received with a rude shock the news of the death of Mrs Kalu’.

According to him, “Although death is an inevitable reality for all mortals, it is the reminisces that we shall forever miss her beauty, charm, warmth, care, passion and the invaluable services she rendered to humanity while alive that throw us into deep mourning.

“The former First Lady of Abia State, Mrs Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu, has been described variously as a kind hearted, disciplined and virtuous woman of substance; a physician whose skill and expertise found full expression in the United States of America. It is therefore painful that death will strike at the age she should enjoy the rewards of her services to mankind.”

The chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as well as all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, according to the statement, ‘share in this moment of grief with our brother and son, Orji Uzor’.

The pan-Igbo group also commiserated with the entire family of the deceased, and ‘prayed to the Almighty to grant the soul of Mrs Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu an eternal rest in His bosom’.

Kalu had Monday announced the death of his wife on his verified Facebook page, adding that a memorial service in her honour was scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

He wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity. Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period.”