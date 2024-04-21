Ondo APC Guber Primary Continues In 13 Wards

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ondo State will continue today, April 21, 2024, following disruptions, violence, and poor logistics experienced in some wards during Saturday’s exercise.

While the election was held in 203 wards across the state, aspirants raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the process.

A member of the committee at the Dome International Event Centre, the venue for collation and announcement of results, confirmed to reporters that “Yesterday’s exercise was inconclusive. The election continues today.”

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, the chairman of the primary committee, declared the primary inconclusive over the irregularities.

He stated that the election would be conducted in all 13 wards of Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA), with a total of 9,515 validated registered members, due to “validated reports that the exercise did not hold” in the LGA.

“Having received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State, the Primary election Committee has decided that election will be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered members of 9,515 because of validated reports that the exercise did not hold in the Local government due to late arrival of materials and personnel as a result of logistics challenges.

“Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted at 12 noon on Sunday, April 21, 2024.”