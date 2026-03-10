Ondo Varsity Workers Begin 7-Day Protest

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Action Congress (JAC), Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa in Ondo State, has commenced a 7-day peaceful protest over alleged injustice by the institution’s governing council.

The JAC includes the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU); and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The protesters came in large numbers, singing solidarity songs at the institution’s main gate on Tuesday.

They also carried placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘Council led by Adesomoju is Illegal’, ‘Council, For Peace to Reign, Give to Ceaser what belong to Ceaser’.

Other inscriptions were ‘Council Chairman must Go, Bye Bye Adesomoju’ and ‘Don’t Deny Our Members of their Promotions’, among others.

Mr Bobola Bamigbola, the JAC Chairman, while addressing the protesters, said members would withdraw all services for the next seven working days.

According to him, the protest will stop when the management of the institution and the state government take decisive action on the matter.

“The Chairman of the governing council, Prof. Akinbo Adesomoju, was engaged in abuse of office and high-handedness, which is inimical to the development of the institution.

“Two of our members who passed their examination were summarily denied their promotion by the council chairman.

“We also state equivocally that Adesomoju must step down as the council chairman for the infraction of the gazette establishing this institution.

“The gazette states that a council chairman must not exceed two terms, but Adesomoju is occupying the seat illegally in his third term.

“We shall continue this protest for seven working days and withdraw our services until our demands are met.

“If Adesomoju refuses to step down, the union will avail other actions within the ambit of the law and appropriate legal actions,” Bamigbola said.

Responding in a telephone interview with NAN, Adesomoju said he followed the laid-down rules and regulations for promotion at the institution.

“I am not the council, I am just the chairman, and any decision taken on any issues in this institution cannot be said to be taken by me alone, but by the governing council at large.

“Well, the unions have the right to protest, but there are laid down rules and regulations for promotions, and except the rules and regulations are met, the the council will not accept anything short of that,” Adesomoju said.

Adesomoju was appointed the pro-chancellor and pioneer council chairman of the institution on March 6, 2008.