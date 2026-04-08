Ondo Man Hacks Three Siblings To Death

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Tragedy struck on Wednesday, as a 28-year-old mentally derailed person, Femi Agbeye, hacked his three siblings to death in Okitipupa of Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State.

The suspect allegedly attacked his three siblings with a machete and hacked them to death, which later threw the whole community into confusion.

Meanwhile, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, the spokesperson of the Police Command in the state confirmed the incident to NAN on the phone.

Jimoh gave the names of the deceased as Bose Agbeye (20), Dupe Agbeye (7), and Blessing Agbeye (5), all of the same family.

The Police spokesman said the complaint on the incident was lodged at the Okitipupa Area Command by the father of the suspect.

“The operatives of the command swiftly mobilised to the scene, where the victims were found lifeless.

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“Their remains have been evacuated and deposited at the State Specialist Hospital Morgue, Okitipupa, for preservation and autopsy,

“In a prompt and coordinated operation, the suspect was apprehended and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations ” he said

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in thestate, Adebowale Lawal, strongly condemned the heinous act and assured the public that justice would be done.

“The commissioner urged the residents to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations.

“The command also reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and properties, warning residents against all forms of violence in the society,” Jimoh said.