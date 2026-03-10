Taraba CJ Reviews 35 Pending Cases In Wukari Custodial Centre

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Joel Agya, Chief Judge of Taraba on Tuesday reviewed 35 cases mostly of awaiting trials pending at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) Wukari in Taraba.

While 13 cases reviewed by the chief judge were pending in the High Court, 22 cases at the lower courts.

Agya, while conducting the jail delivery exercise said the administration of justice does not end in the courtroom.

He noted that it extended to ensuring that the rights of every person within the criminal justice system was protected so that no individual would be deprived of liberty unjustly or for longer than the law permitted.

“Jail delivery exercises such as this, serves as an important mechanism for reviewing the cases of inmates, particularly those awaiting trial.

This is with the aim of decongesting custodial facilities and ensuring that justice is both done and seen to be done.

“This exercise forms part of the ongoing efforts by the Taraba Judiciary, in collaboration with other stakeholders in the criminal justice system, in order to address the persistent challenge of overcrowding in custodial centres.

“A significant number of inmates remain in custody while awaiting trial, sometimes for periods that exceed what justice and fairness would ordinarily permit.

“This reality underscores the need for closer collaboration among all criminal justice stakeholders, including the Judiciary, the Nigeria Correctional Service, the

Police, the Ministry of Justice, and the Legal Aid Council,” he said.

He commended Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba for supporting reforms in the state justice system.

The chief judge assured the people that Taraba Judiciary remained firmly committed to strengthening the administration of justice, protecting the rights of citizens, and ensuring that courts remained instruments of fairness, equity, and the rule of law.

He advised Magistrates to uphold restorative Justice by adopting non custodian sentencing above retributive justice.

Earlier, Controller Francis John, Controller of Corrections, Taraba Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) commended the Judiciary for the jail delivery exercise.

John appreciated the chief judge for the successful jail delivery exercise earlier carried out at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jalingo.

He noted that the exercise brought great relief, not only to the affected inmates but also to the custodial facility itself, as it contributed significantly to the ongoing efforts to decongest the custodial centres.

“Your Lordship’s intervention once again demonstrates the critical role of the judiciary in ensuring that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done, especially for those who may have remained in custody longer than necessary.

“We look forward with optimism to Your Lordship’s return to address those cases, which will undoubtedly bring further relief to deserving inmates,” he added.

The Justice Agya Legal Initiative, a legal aid foundation paid the sum of N193,000 to free three inmates, who were held in the remand for their inability to meet up with their option of fines.

Stakeholders at the exercise includes Judges of the Area Courts and Magistrates, representatives from the ministry of justice, Legal Aid Council, Officers of the NCS, the Police the Nigerian Bar Association and the media.