Orire Agbaje: Meet 400L Student In Tinubu’s Presidential Tax Reforms Committee

A 400-level Economics student at the University of Ibadan, Orire Agbaje, has been appointed to the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The committee was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday.

Agbaje is a highly accomplished student with a strong interest in tax policy and will be working closely with Taiwo Oyedele Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), who was named chairman of the committee.

She is the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and holds an Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualification.

The undergraduate was one of the few talented young Nigerians selected for the 2023 Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) Scholars Programme.

In her LinkedIn bio, Agbaje says that her love for “crunching digits” led her to take up accounting and taxation.

“My love for crunching digits made me take up Accounting (ICAN) and further exposed me to Corporate finance and taxation which I’m learning on,” she wrote.

Agabje is passionate about using her skills to make a difference and would see the Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms as an opportunity to do just that.

The committee’s mandate is to address the challenges faced by Nigeria in the areas of fiscal governance, tax reforms, and growth facilitation.

It has a one-year deadline to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within 30 days, as well as critical reform measures that should be recommended within six months.

In a statement, President Tinubu said that he was confident that the committee would deliver on its mandate and help to improve the tax system in Nigeria.

Presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, shared a video that showed President Tinubu’s excitement when he met Agbaje after

