Police Mount Surveillance On Reps Member’s House Burnt By Hoodlums In Anambra

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The country home of the member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon Paschal Agbodike, has been burnt by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Advertisement

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

According to him, “The area has been condoned and security operatives have been deployed in the area. There are ongoing surveillance efforts by the operatives.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that the assailants invaded the house located at Ubahi-Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area at about 1am on Tuesday.

They shot sporadically before setting the compound ablaze, an eye witness said. It was gathered that although no lives were lost, the house, consisting of five-bedroom duplex with four living rooms and a kitchen, was completely consumed by the inferno.

Our correspondent reports that Agbodike is a former deputy speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly. He has confirmed the incident, but did not say if he was suspecting anybody