Osinachi: Late Singer’s Twin Sister Gets Management Deal For Gospel Songs

Amarachi Eze, the twin of late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been signed by Able Cee Studio to spread her music talent.

Recall that Eze, while testifying in the domestic violence case against her late sister’s husband, Peter, before the FCT High Court, Abuja, had narrated how she and Osinachi were known for singing in their teenage years in Enugu.

Osinachi broke into limelight after featuring in a song titled , ” Ekweme.”

But her career was cut short due to death which her family and colleagues attributed to maltreatment by her husband.

The case is still ongoing before the FCT High Court , Wuse, Abuja and Peter had pleaded not guilty to the homicide related charges instituted against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

On Wednesday, Able Cee, a Nigerian Gospel singer and producer, announced via his Facebook page that Eze’s musical talent will be explored by the studio.

He wrote,” DONE DEAL.

Nigerian Gospel Record label ABLE CEE STUDIO Just signed a management deal with Amarachi Eze Osinachi’s twin sister

“We are proudly announcing this deal officially via Able Cee Studio’s social media platform, the brief statement reads:

“Welcome Amarachi to Able Cee Studio Record family… together we make Jesus proud! Get Ready!!!”

Based on Eze’s Facebook page, she prides herself as being known for ” Spirit-filled gospel songs”.