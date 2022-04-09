Osinachi Nwachukwu: ‘That Unreasonable Human Put Off A Shining Light’- Frank Edwards Shares Cryptic Post About Gospel Singer’s Death

Nigerian gospel artist, Frank Edwards, has shared a cryptic post about the death of his colleague, Osinachi Nwachukwu, following speculations that her husband might have been responsible for her death.

Since the news broke that Nwachukwu, a seasoned gospel artist, died on Friday, many people on social media have claimed that she died from domestic abuse allegedly from her husband.

Frank Edwards, in a now-deleted Facebook post on Saturday, said “an unreasonable human being” had finally put off a shining light.

He made the statement while floating the singer’s picture on Facebook.

Edwards also asked Nigerians to await the testimony of one “Aunty Joy”.

Although he did not mention the singer’s husband’s name, Edwards revealed that he and other people tried to intervene in the alleged domestic violence.

His words: “So that Unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light. I won’t say much now , I’ll let the former Nddc director ( AUNTY Joy ) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk 1st, but it still happened. We tried to stop this”