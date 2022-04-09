Soludo Tells Commissioners Not To Celebrate Appointment

The governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, swore in twenty commissioners on Saturday to form a cabinet for his administration.

The event took place at the state Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Awka.

Soludo tasked the new executive members not to celebrate their appointment but to see it as a call to serve.

He said, “This is a call to work and not a call to celebrate. You have offered to serve Anambra, and you must provide services.

“The challenges are enormous. That is why you have also offered to serve. During my campaign, I told everyone that the work put in to get office is just five percent, while ninety-five percent of the work comes after swearing in. You must bear that in mind.

“I charge you to read the oath of office and oath of allegiance very carefully and follow them. Where people see it as celebration, you see it as work.

“Your eyes must be on the ball always. Always think of how will your ministry, how will Anambra be better. If I were you, I will like to write down how I would like to be remembered after serving as commissioner.

“As your chief servant, I will be very demanding. I have to apologise ahead of time because I will be very demanding and once we fix a meeting for nine, you must all be seated before nine, and that is the culture we want to maintain.

“The Soludo Solution which was our slogan during campaign is not just a promise, but you must all work to make it a reality, to create and build that livable Anambra State which we promised.

“I’m happy that you went to your screening knowing fully which ministry you are going to head.

“In the past, you go for screening without knowing which ministry you will lead, and later, they start thinking of which ministry to send you to, whether to send you to lucrative ministry or to send you to another.

“But here, all of you were selected fit for your office. You were selected, knowing your competence in a particular field, and you must deliver.”