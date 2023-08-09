Otti Settles Bill Of Patients At Federal Medical Centre, To Rebuild Accident And Emergency

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has promised that the state would support the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, to complete its new Accident and Emergency Ward.

Advertisement

Governor Otti made the promise when he visited the Medical Director of the FMC, Dr Azubuike Onyebuchi, while on a brief stop-over at the facility.

According a statement by Mr Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, he said the current A & E Ward is smaller and ill-equipped to handle the large number of patients that are daily admitted to the facility, hence the construction of a new wing where work is ongoing.

The FMC Umuahia is reportedly about the only functional public medical facility in Abia State to manage cases of emergency and other secondary and tertiary health cases.

Governor Otti used the opportunity of his visit to the hospital MD to empathise with patients receiving treatments for various cases.

Advertisement

He promised that he would personally foot the bills for the patients, some of who were lying critically ill, at the time of his visit.

Dr. Onyebuchi thanked the Abia Governor for his visit, describing both the offer of support to the establishment and footing of the medical bills of the patients as unprecedented.

It may be recalled that Otti in his Inaugural speech at the Umuahia Township Stadium, promised to turn around the health sector of the State to provide quality health care services to the citizenry.