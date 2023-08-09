JUST IN: El-Rufai Visits Tinubu After Senate Withheld Ministerial Nomination

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has paid a closed-door visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, following the Senate’s decision to withhold his ministerial nomination.

El-Rufai reportedly arrived at the Presidential Villa accompanied by ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, whose ministerial nomination was successfully confirmed by the Senate.

The Senate’s decision to withhold El-Rufai’s nomination and that of two other nominees had generated reactions within political circles.

Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson for the Senate and representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District, had indicated that there might be a re-screening process for the pending nominees.

He shared this during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme.

“The question raised about them is an ongoing issue. So, once the Senate is satisfied, definitely, if we need to invite them to the chamber for re-confirmation and re-screening, then we’ll do that.”

While the agenda of El-Rufai’s meeting with Tinubu remains unknown at press time, the timing of the visit, following the Senate’s decision, suggests he may be seeking Tinubu’s intervention over his pending ministerial confirmation.