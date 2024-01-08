Otti To Reconstruct Abia Roads Abandoned For Decades

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said the reconstruction of Ohanku and Obuohia Roads in Aba will commence soon to ease the movement of people and boost economic activities in the areas.

The governor said this at the Blessed Michael Iwene Tansi Catholic Church, MCC Road, Aba, where he and his wife joined in the celebration of Epiphany; a special programme of the Catholic Church celebrated every first Sunday of the year.

“In few days, work will start on Ohanko and as work is starting on Ohanku road,work will start in earnest in Obuohia road .So all those places that are impassable, we will change their story,” the governor said.

He said the essence of fixing the roads is to change the bad narratives in the commercial nerve centre of the state.

He added, “Some of the modest things we are doing in Aba and elsewhere is in keeping with our promise and also fulfilling the requirements of government.Governance is about the welfare and security of the people.”

Governor Otti also stated that the Omuma road which has remained deteriorated for over 20 years is receiving serious attention as a dual carriage way with cement pavement technology is currently being built there.

Governor Otti said he came to join the church in the first Sunday of the year Mass and thanked the church for her support throughout the electioneering period.

Speaking during the program, the Parish Priest of Blessed Michael Iwene Tansi Catholic Church, MCC Road, Aba, Rev. Father Anyanwu Kelechi used the opportunity to appreciate the quality governance being witnessed in Abia under the leadership of Otti.