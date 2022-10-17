Over 1,900 Bank Workers Resigned, Lost Their Jobs In 12 Months–Report

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria sacked a total 1,936 workers in 2021, according to a report published by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The affected members of staff include those in the categories of executives, staff, junior and contract staff, according to the ‘Selected Banking Sector Data report’ for the full year of 2021 released by the NBS.

The workers were made up of those in commercial banks, merchant banks and non-interest banks, according to the country’s official data warehouse.

A large amount of the workforce was sacked, while few others resigned.

According to the data, banks staff strength fell to 93,090 by the end of 2021, representing a decline. This is worse than in 2020 when Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of businesses including banks.

When the Nigerian economy was reopened after the over three months lockdown in 2020, some banks shut down some of their branches, while others reduced work hours.

However, as of the end of 2020, the sector still maintained a staff strength of 95,026 workers.

Findings by THE WHISTLER showed that staff strength in 2021 declined lowest in the last four years.

In the full year of 2018, banks staff strength was highest at 104,669. It fell in 2019 to 103,610 and 95,026 in 2020.

A breakdown of the recent data for 2021 showed that in the first quarter of 2021, banks workforce was 94,681 before falling to 92,780.

It dropped further to 92,699 in the third quarter of 2021 and rose slightly to 93,090 workers by the end of 2021.

Year-on-year, executive staff strength fell to 249 in 2021 from the 257 recorded in 2020, while senior staff also fell to 16,738 compared to 17,381 Senior Staff employed in 2020.

Junior staff fell from 37,590 workers in December 2020 to 36,514 in December 2021.

Contract staff were the highest employee of banks, but they recorded a decline to 39,589 in 2021 from the 39,798 contract workers employed in 2020.