Over 20 Thugs Arrested In Connection With Saturday’s Disruptions Of Election In Some Parts Of Lagos

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following reported disruptions of voting in some parts of Lagos State on Saturday, during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the state Police Command says over 20 political thugs have been arrested.

Advertisement

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Sunday while making appearance on the Channels TV programme, “The 2023 Verdict”.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, had on Saturday while speaking with reporters on the conduct of the elections in the state, said that several arrested had been made, but did not specify the number of persons that have been arrested.

“We had issues in Surulere, we had issues in Oshodi, we also had issues in Oke-Afa. We are still collating. So far, we have over 20 political thugs arrested and we also have over 10 polling units where these issues occurred,” Hundeyin said.

“It wasn’t like armed men were not there; they were there but we kept moving men around as the need arose,” he explained.

“We have 13,325 polling units in Lagos State. We had distress calls in hundreds of them and we responded swiftly and restored the sanctity of the elections.

Advertisement

“We had many instances where armed men responded on time. We have one or two in Mafoluku,” the police spokesman added.

There were reports of disenfranchisement in some parts of the state, occasioned by the activities of thugs that were disrupting the voting process.

Reports monitored at Oba Elegushi, Ikate, Surulere, Ajah, Oshodi, Okota, Mafoluku and a few other places showed thugs disrupting the voting process.

At Ajah, THE WHISTLER reported that people from certain parts of the country were prevented from voting.

The same thugs’ attacks which prevented people from voting took place in Surulere, part of Yaba, and other places.