Panic As Gunmen In Military Uniforms Strike On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Again

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Commercial drivers, commuters, and motorists are gripped by fear following another attack on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Advertisement

Some passengers who traveled on the road told journalists that the gunmen, who were dressed in military uniforms, struck shortly before Shagamu on the expressway on Tuesday.

They were said to have emerged from the bush and opened fire on a commercial bus loaded with passengers.

Some of the passengers were said to have been injured during the attack but it was gathered that nobody was abducted as the security agent also responded on time.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Labour Party Dares Ikpeazu, Set To Hold Aba Rally 

Football

JUST IN: Pain For Senegal As Injury Rules Mane Out Of FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

Some intending passengers who said they had planned to travel to Lagos from Ibadan on Wednesday said they had aborted their trips.

Two of them said the road had become a no-go- area for now because of the frequent attack by gunmen on the road.

A civil servant, Toyin Akanmu, who told our correspondent that he was supposed to travel to Lagos this weekend said he had shelved the idea until a later date.

Another resident of Ibadan told journalists that she would advise her husband who comes to see her every weekend to stay back in Lagos until the situation on the road improves.

You might also like

Abuja Court Sends EFCC Chairman Bawa To Prison For Contempt

Police Debunk Alleged Killings At Anambra Police Checkpoint

‘Teach Your Child To Swim From One Year’- Swimming Instructors, Parents Speak On…

Enugu: APC House Of Reps Candidate, Pharm Ejike Omeje, Dies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.