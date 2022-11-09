Panic As Gunmen In Military Uniforms Strike On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Again

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Commercial drivers, commuters, and motorists are gripped by fear following another attack on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Some passengers who traveled on the road told journalists that the gunmen, who were dressed in military uniforms, struck shortly before Shagamu on the expressway on Tuesday.

They were said to have emerged from the bush and opened fire on a commercial bus loaded with passengers.

Some of the passengers were said to have been injured during the attack but it was gathered that nobody was abducted as the security agent also responded on time.

Some intending passengers who said they had planned to travel to Lagos from Ibadan on Wednesday said they had aborted their trips.

Two of them said the road had become a no-go- area for now because of the frequent attack by gunmen on the road.

A civil servant, Toyin Akanmu, who told our correspondent that he was supposed to travel to Lagos this weekend said he had shelved the idea until a later date.

Another resident of Ibadan told journalists that she would advise her husband who comes to see her every weekend to stay back in Lagos until the situation on the road improves.