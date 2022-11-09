Labour Party Dares Ikpeazu, Set To Hold Aba Rally 

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Alex Otti Campaign Council has expressed dismay at the Abia State Government’s decision to stop the Labour Party from using the Ngwa High School Aba for the flag off of his governorship campaign.

The school was the proposed venue for the party’s flag off campaign slatted to hold on November 10, 2023.

Abia State Government had on Tuesday warned the party not to disrupt academic activities at Ngwa High School, Aba for anypolitical rally.

In a letter addressed to the party chairman in the state and copied to the State Security Service and the Commissioner of Police in the state advised the Labour Party to immediately consider changing the venue of the planned event or seek another date when school children would not be in school.

But in a swift reaction to the warning contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by the State Coordinator, Dr Alex Otti Campaign Council said the school is a private institution belonging to ABA-Ngwa North Diocese of Anglican Communion and had since given their necessary approvals after payment was made.

The Council further stressed that the school is presently on midterm break which was one of the things taken into consideration before the date was chosen.

The Campaign Council also accused the People’s Democratic Party of hypocrisy and double standard, saying the party held similar rallies at Osusu Amaukwa and Umuakatawom Primary Schools in Obingwa while schools were in session few days ago.

The Council however advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to distance himself from his overzealous aides and allies who are encouraging him to resort to violence as a strategy to enthrone his anointed candidate.

The statement stressed that such advisers and allies do not mean well for the governor because they do not understand the implications and consequences of their action.

Part of the statement reads:

“That the venue of the Proppsed Rally does not belong to Abia state government, rather to a private religious institution, ABA-Ngwa North Diocese of Anglican Communion, which had since given us the necessary approvals after payment was made and received.

“That the school is presently on midterm break which is one of the things taken into consideration before the date was chosen. We do not expect Abia state government to be aware of this because they have no interest in the affairs of the school.

“That the owners and management of the facility who have better knowledge of the vicinity and who had exhibited moral obligation to protect the welfare and wellbeing of their students than Abia state government understood that our rally will pose no threat of any kind to the facilties students whose classrooms are far away from the venue of the rally before giving their approval.

“Just a few days ago the PDP held similar rallies at Osusu Amaukwa and Umuakatawom primary schools respectively in Obingwa while schools were in session. Does this not show hypocrisy and double speak by the same government?

“Our party had applied to use the Aba Township Stdium (Enyimba Stadium) but the state government turned down our request on the grounds that the Pitch is a synthetic turf and thus will be destroyed if we hold our rally there.

“Our Governorship Candidate, Alex Otti has repeatedly proven his love for education hence he runs the most professionally organized and sustainable Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme for indigent students in Abia, unlike the present government that continues to superintend the de-accreditation and destruction of our academic institutions, therefore the government’s insulting pretence of love for education and welfare of Abia students is both hypocritical and provocative.

“If the Ikpeazu led government had any respect for our students and teachers, nor attached a modicum of importance to the welfare of Abians, the governor would not have abandoned protesting workers and pensioners to go to Benue to dance like one who won a championship trophy.

“We wish to advise governor Okezie Ikpeazu to distance himself from his overzealous aides and allies who are encouraging him to resort to violence as a strategy to enthrone his anointed candidate. Such advisers and allies do not mean well for the governor because they do not understand the implications and consequences of their action.

“The government’s false alarm and the negative publicity it is giving to our planned rally is a well thought out fraudulent strategy aimed at causing confusion amongst our supporters with the intention of scaring them away from the rally. It’s a repeat of the devilish 2015 campaign strategy of the PDP, which failed then and will fail again this time.

“Finally, while calling on our members, supporters, and indeed Abians from all walks of life to ignore the rants from Abia state government and come out en mass on Thursday at Ngwa High School to give our Presidentail Candidate a rousing welcome, we wish to assure everyone of their safety and security”.