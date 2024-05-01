Pastor Kumuyi Visits Gov Otti, Says Achievements In One Year ‘Overwhelming’

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Founder and General Overseer of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, lauded the positive changes in Abia State under Governor Alex Otti during a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

While in Abia for a week-long crusade themed “A Glorious Transformation Through Christ,” Pastor Kumuyi commended the governor’s leadership, particularly in areas of infrastructure, public well-being, and security.

“It is not up to one year that you came in as Governor, and your achievements are overwhelming. Even before I came, we have been hearing the news of the progress and reformation taking place in Abia state. Apart from coming to preach, we have heard the story of the state from 2023 up till now,” he stated.

Governor Otti welcomed Pastor Kumuyi and expressed his gratitude to him for choosing Abia as the venue for the crusade. He highlighted his administration’s achievements, including the recent settlement of pension arrears owed to citizens for a decade.

Governor Otti emphasized his administration’s willingness to collaborate with the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in supporting the underprivileged and enhancing the lives of Abia citizens.

The governor further acknowledged Pastor Kumuyi’s global humanitarian efforts through the ministry and pledged support for the Deeper Life Ministry and other churches in their charitable endeavours.