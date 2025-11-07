Performance Of Sacked Workers Fell Below Standard —AEDC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has confirmed it has carried out a workforce restructuring exercise but remained silent on the exact number of employees affected.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the company said the reorganisation is part of its ongoing corporate transformation strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and service delivery across its coverage areas, the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi, and Nasarawa states.

Before the company’s official statement, there were reports that about 800 workers were affected in the restructuring, which began on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

According to multiple sources within the organisation, the management had initially proposed to disengage about 1,800 workers but reduced the figure to 800 following intense negotiations with the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC).

However, insiders claimed that the exercise was part of a broader effort by AEDC to streamline its operations, eliminate redundancies, and improve productivity amid rising operational costs and regulatory pressure to meet service delivery benchmark.

Also, THE WHISTLER gathered that among the affected employees, 19 AEDC staff in the Lugbe office, in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC of the FCT were affected.

But AEDC described the development as part of its commitment to building a more agile and performance-driven organisation capable of delivering world-class electricity services to customers.

“In line with its corporate transformation strategy, AEDC has embarked on a restructuring exercise designed to strengthen its service delivery and operational excellence.

“As part of the process, the company has promoted high-performing employees, released retiring staff, and disengaged those whose performance fell below expected standards,” the statement read.

The DisCo added that it has commenced implementation of a comprehensive employee development and customer management plan intended to support its renewed focus on customer-centric operations.

AEDC also reiterated its commitment to sustained investments in infrastructure upgrades, digital technologies, and operational innovations to improve service reliability and enhance customer satisfaction.

“With a strong commitment to delighting its customers, AEDC continues to invest in infrastructure, innovative technologies, and sustainable practices that will ensure safe, reliable, and efficient power delivery,” it added.