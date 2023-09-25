PHOTO: Ex-CJN Onnoghen, CJN Ariwoola Attend Court Of Appeal’s Legal Year Ceremony

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, Mahmoud Mohammed and the current CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola are attending the Court of Appeal 2023/2024 legal ceremony.

The ceremony which includes a conference and interaction between the justices, heralds a new year for the appellate court.

Onnoghen, Mahmood and the CJN Ariwoola are sitting side by side in the front row at the event.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Onnoghen was removed by former president Muhammadu Buhari as CJN following an ex-parte application filed at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on February 23, 2019.

The former CJN’s travail started when the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) indicted him over allegations of false assets declaration.

Onnoghen had resigned his position but later said in 2021 that “the experience” he had during the indictment was “his dark days as a public officer.”

The conference affords justices across the nation the opportunity to meet and brainstorm on the pathway to the delivery of justice.

The ongoing event is graced by lawyers including the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike SAN.

Former justices of the Appellate Court are equally on the ground.