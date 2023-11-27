PHOTO NEWS: Navy Concludes Annual Sea Inspection To Avert Maritime Security Threat

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Navy has conducted its Chief of Naval Staff 2023 Sea Inspection exercise aimed at ensuring a safe maritime domain for the nation’s commerce and economic activities.

The Navy disclosed this via its official X handle on Monday, accompanied by pictures from the inspection exercise.

The sea inspection under the code-name ‘Nchekwa Oshimili’, meaning ‘securing the sea’ was conducted between November 24 and 27, the post read.

The Inspection was aimed at assessing the operational state and readiness of the Nigerian Navy fleet to counter emerging maritime security threats in line with the country’s constitutional mandate.

The exercise included vessel boarding search and seizure communication exercise, that is, ship-ship, ship-air, ship-shore, patrols offshore assets protection air and surface surveillance.

The Navy had deployed 4,000 of its personnel, 13 warships, 88 boats and two helicopters, among others, ahead of the exercise.

The navy also deployed two special boat service elements, four maritime domain awareness facilities, four operation bases, two support units, as well as four platforms belonging to some crucial stakeholders in the maritime sector.

Below are photos from the exercise:

Navy personnel preparing to take off to execute the Chief of Naval Staff 2023 Sea Inspection exercise

Navy personnel conducting the annual sea inspection exercise

Navy personnel conducting the annual sea inspection exercise

